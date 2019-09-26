Relatives of Punjab BJP MPs may get tickets, not for Haryana

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: The BJP has different yardsticks and rules for allotment of tickets in each state for the assembly elections. While in Haryana the party leadership has decided not to give tickets to the kin of sitting MPs, in Punjab assembly by-polls the party is open to giving tickets to the kin of the sitting MPs and leaders.

Sources in the party said that the Punjab BJP President Shwait Malik, who chaired a state election meeting at Jalandhar was of the view that the ticket for Phagwara assembly seat should be given to Anita, wife of Union Minister Som Parkash, who is MP from Hoshiarpur.

Besides Anita, names of Sahil Sampla, son of former Union minister Vijay Sampla, former chairman of the SC commission Rajesh Bagha, councillor Om Parkash Bittu, SC Morcha state president Dr Dilbagh Singh and Gurdev Bedi were also discussed in the meeting on Tuesday.

While in neighbouring Haryana, for the assembly polls the saffron party has taken a decision not to allot tickets to the kin of the sitting MPs.

Sources said that Union Minister Rao Inderjit, who is MP from Gurugram, was seeking a ticket for his daughter Aarti Rao from Rewari or Kosli, Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar, Faridabad MP, wanted a ticket for son Devinder Chaudhary, and Union Minister Ratan Lal Kataria, MP from Ambala, was lobbying for wife.

The only exception is sitting Uchana Kalan MLA Prem Lata, who is the mother of Hisar MP Brijendra Singh, as the party will give her a ticket.

