Salman Khan's ex-bouncer goes berserk in UP, cops 'tame' him with net and ropes 

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A 'mentally unstable' bouncer who used to be part of Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s security team gave a tough time to police and locals after going on the rampage in the brass city of Moradabad on Thursday.

Moradabad police and hundreds of residents of Peer Gaib locality under Mughalpura police station area failed to control Anas Qureshi who broke several vehicles and thrashed some people on Thursday morning. The local police authorities had to seek help from fire services personnel who came with a net and ropes to control Anas.

As per local residents, Anas used to work in Mumbai as a bouncer in Bollywood star Salman Khan’s private security team headed by Shera. A video of the incident, viral on social media, shows hundreds of people along with local police grappling to get hold of the bodybuilder. People can be seen running and throwing a net over Anas and tying him with ropes. Like a Bollywood action sequence, Anas can be seen pushing everyone away with just one blow.

Speaking to media, the in-charge of Barwalan Police post, Rashid Khan, said, "The bodybuilder Anas is a bouncer and works in Mumbai. It seems he was mentally unstable due to some medicine. He is being sent for medical examination and then appropriate action will be taken."

As per local sources, Anas came out of a gym around noon and started vandalising window panes and windscreens of four-wheelers parked in the area. When locals opposed him, he chased them and beat them up. Even the local police station cops could not control the unruly bodybuilder who attacked them.

In the melee, the fire brigade personnel and local cops tried to tame him under a net which he tore apart. Then a second net was thrown over him and some ropes were also used to hold him.

His family members claimed that he used to be in Salman’s security team some 15 years ago and that he had been suffering from a mental disorder for a long time. Later, the cops took him to the district hospital in a police van from where he was referred to Bareilly mental hospital.