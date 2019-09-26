Home Nation

Salman Khan's ex-bouncer goes berserk in UP, cops 'tame' him with net and ropes 

As per local sources, Anas came out of a gym around noon and started vandalising window panes and windscreens of vehicles parked in the area. When locals opposed him, he chased and attacked them.

Published: 26th September 2019 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A 'mentally unstable' bouncer who used to be part of Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s security team gave a tough time to police and locals after going on the rampage in the brass city of Moradabad on Thursday.

Moradabad police and hundreds of residents of Peer Gaib locality under Mughalpura police station area failed to control Anas Qureshi who broke several vehicles and thrashed some people on Thursday morning. The local police authorities had to seek help from fire services personnel who came with a net and ropes to control Anas.

As per local residents, Anas used to work in Mumbai as a bouncer in Bollywood star Salman Khan’s private security team headed by Shera. A video of the incident, viral on social media, shows hundreds of people along with local police grappling to get hold of the bodybuilder. People can be seen running and throwing a net over Anas and tying him with ropes. Like a Bollywood action sequence, Anas can be seen pushing everyone away with just one blow.

Speaking to media, the in-charge of Barwalan Police post, Rashid Khan, said, "The bodybuilder Anas is a bouncer and works in Mumbai. It seems he was mentally unstable due to some medicine. He is being sent for medical examination and then appropriate action will be taken."

As per local sources, Anas came out of a gym around noon and started vandalising window panes and windscreens of four-wheelers parked in the area. When locals opposed him, he chased them and beat them up. Even the local police station cops could not control the unruly bodybuilder who attacked them.

In the melee, the fire brigade personnel and local cops tried to tame him under a net which he tore apart. Then a second net was thrown over him and some ropes were also used to hold him.

His family members claimed that he used to be in Salman’s security team some 15 years ago and that he had been suffering from a mental disorder for a long time. Later, the cops took him to the district hospital in a police van from where he was referred to Bareilly mental hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Salman Khan Moradabad
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp