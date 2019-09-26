Home Nation

UGC asks varsities to send correct degree verification reports to Indian missions abroad

The concern about delay in degree verification by Indian universities was raised during the Secretary of Overseas Indian Affairs' recent visit to Dubai.

Published: 26th September 2019 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

University grants Commission

Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all varsities to correctly and expeditiously send degree verification reports to Indian Missions abroad.

As a procedure, the Ministry of Education in foreign countries seeks verification reports on degrees issued to Indian students for job purposes.

The consulate then issues 'Genuineness Certificates' after getting verification reports from universities in India.

The concern about delay in degree verification by Indian universities was raised during the Secretary of Overseas Indian Affairs' recent visit to Dubai.

"During a visit of Secretary of Overseas Indian Affairs to Dubai, one of the many issues that came up during the meetings was verification report to be sent by Indian universities to the Mission or Post abroad.

"It is felt there is need to facilitate the verification reports more expeditiously to further enable the Consulate to issue Genuineness Certificate for purpose of jobs to Indian degree holders," UGC Secretary PK Thakur said in a letter to Vice Chancellors.

The commission has directed varsities to send reports on time and preferably in "typewritten format instead of handwritten, in English only and with complete details as required by the Consulate".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UGC foreign degrees foreign education
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
As former PM Manmohan Singh turns 87, let us take a look at some of the very rare photos of the Congress veteran.
Happy birthday Manmohan Singh: Here are some rare photos of the former PM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp