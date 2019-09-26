Home Nation

'Urge the govt to listen to Manmohan Singh's wisdom': Congress leaders wish former PM on birthday

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Singh's wisdom is needed now more than even before, as he recalled his momentous days and the historic budget of 1991.

Published: 26th September 2019 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Top Congress leaders on Thursday wished former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his birthday and recalled his dedication and selfless service to nation-building.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished good health and happiness to Singh, who turned 87 today.

"On his birthday, let us acknowledge Dr Manmohan Singh Ji's selfless service, dedication & incredible contribution to the cause of nation-building. My best wishes to him on his birthday. I pray for his good health and happiness in the years to come," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, asked his family to tweet on his behalf and wished Singh on his birthday.

"I urge the Government to listen to the wisdom of Dr Manmohan Singh. If anyone can show the way for the country to come out of the current economic slump, it is Dr Singh," he said on Twitter.

Chidambaram also said "The fundamental error of the Government's approach is that it has not understood the main causative factor of the economic slowdown - it is lack of demand and a growing pessimism about jobs, wages and opportunities".

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Singh's wisdom is needed now more than even before, as he recalled his momentous days and the historic budget of 1991.

"Today Dr Manmohan Singh turns 87. He transformed the Indian economy with his budget of July 24 1991. I have described those momentous days in To the Brink & Back: India's 1991 Story. His wisdom is needed now more than ever before," Ramesh tweeted.

Congress also put out a video detailing the life of Singh. "As we celebrate Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, we look back at some of his greatest achievements. He has served our country for several decades & continues to do so with his renowned intelligence, humility & dedication," the party said on its official Twitter handle.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also wished him on his birthday.

"Best wishes to former Prime Minister Dr. #ManmohanSingh Ji on his birthday. Wish him a long, healthy and happy life" Gehlot tweeted.

"Best wishes to Dr Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. He played a vital role in India's recognition as an Economic Superpower and the nation will forever be indebted for same. May God bless him with health & happiness,"  Amarinder Singh said.

DMK chief MK Stalin said, "I wish former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh a very happy birthday. Our country continues to benefit from Dr Singh's leadership in Parliament and politics. I wish him many more years in service to the country and its people" he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manmohan Singh
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
As former PM Manmohan Singh turns 87, let us take a look at some of the very rare photos of the Congress veteran.
Happy birthday Manmohan Singh: Here are some rare photos of the former PM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp