Home Nation

Accused out on bail, slain UP cop Subodh Kumar Singh's wife fears threat

Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was attacked by a mob of around 400 people when he went to restore calm in a village that witnessed violence after carcasses of 25 cows were found in a nearby forest.

Published: 27th September 2019 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The wife of the police officer killed by a mob in Bulandshahr district in December 2018, has claimed a threat to her life after the main accused in the incident was granted bail on Wednesday.

Rajani Singh, wife of the slain cop Subodh Kumar Singh, said: "Seven of the 33 accused, including the main accused, have been granted bail. I am extremely upset with the legal system. I sometimes get the feeling that one of these days they will kill me also. It would be for the best. There will be no one to complain and none to listen."

Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was attacked by a mob of around 400 people when he went to restore calm in a village that witnessed violence after carcasses of 25 cows were found in a nearby forest.

The police said a man armed with an axe had chopped off two of his fingers and hit him on the head. Another man shot him dead.

READ | Bulandshahr violence: CCTV footage shows youth snatching Subodh Kumar Singh's gun to kill cop

In August, several of the men arrested for allegedly inciting violence were released. Videos that surfaced later showed them being given a grand welcome by right-wing activists. On Wednesday, Yogesh Raj, one the five men accused in the murder case, was released on bail.

The slain cops' wife said: "If such people are not brought to justice, who would be? If people who gave up their lives for the nation do not get justice, who will? I just don't understand what this procedure is."

"These people have become brazen about their power. This has now become the norm. These people do anything to please their leaders," she said.

The family had demanded that the bail granted to the accused men be cancelled. They had made the same demand in August when the first batch of men was released.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bulandshahr Subodh Kumar Singh Bulandshahr violence
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp