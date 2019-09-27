Home Nation

Amit Shah urged to finish fencing work along India-Bangladesh border

The officials apprised the Chief Minister that land acquisition has been completed. The fencing would be in a single-line pattern in some parts and double-line in other portions.

Published: 27th September 2019 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Indo-Bangladesh border

The Indian side of the international border passes through West Bengal (2,216 km), Assam (263 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Tripura (856 km) and Mizoram (318 km). (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to complete the border fencing work along the India-Bangladesh frontiers to curb smuggling of drugs and other contrabands, illegal cross border movement and crimes, an official said here on Friday.

According to Border Security Force (BSF) officials, the various agencies engaged by the government have completed the fencing work on 790 km of the total stretch of the state's 856 km-long international border with Bangladesh.

The Indian side of the international border passes through West Bengal (2,216 km), Assam (263 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Tripura (856 km) and Mizoram (318 km).

Deb held a meeting with Shah in New Delhi on late Thursday, an official of the Chief Minister's secretariat said.

Deb, who also holds the Home portfolio, had earlier met top officials of the BSF and state government, Tripura Police, district administrations here, and reviewed the progress of the barbed wire border fencing work.

"The Chief Minister had asked the senior officials and construction agencies to complete the works of border fencing along India-Bangladesh frontier on a 'war-footing manner'," another official of Home department said.

Deb also told the officials not to tolerate any obstruction during the construction work.

The officials apprised the Chief Minister that land acquisition has been completed. The fencing would be in a single-line pattern in some parts and double-line in other portions.

The Tripura Home department officials said houses, homesteads, farm land and various others properties of a large number of families have fallen on the other side of the fence, resulting in numerous problems, including uncertainty and insecurity.

India started construction of the fence and flood lights along the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh border around 23 years ago to curb cross-border movement of terrorists, stop infiltration and check various border crimes, including smuggling and illegal trade.

The mountainous terrain, dense forests, riverine and other hindrances make the borders porous and vulnerable, enabling militants, illegal immigrants and intruders cross over without any major hurdles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India-Bangladesh border border fencing work Biplab Kumar Deb Amit Shah
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp