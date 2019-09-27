Another Pakistan drone recovered near Indo-Pak border in Amritsar: Punjab Police

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

ATTARI: Another Pakistani drone, which was used to drop weapons meant for use in J&K, was found near the international border in Punjab.

Sources said the drone was found at Mahawa village near Attari by Punjab Police’s counter-intelligence wing after two alleged members of Khalistan Zindabad Force led the personnel to the spot where they hid it in a paddy field.

The drone had stopped functioning as it had developed a snag, they added.

“The same drone was used to carry a consignment of arms, ammunition and explosives from the neighbouring country,’’ said a senior police officer.

Sources said that drones had carried out eight sorties in last 10 days to drop weapons.

The police have so far arrested seven accused in connection with the sensitive case.

Earlier, the police had recovered a half-burnt vehicle from Tarn Taran on Tuesday, which, they claimed, was used to deliver weapons from Pakistan.

Police sources claim that interrogation of the accused revealed that these weapons were meant for J&K and were dropped at Rajoke village near Khalra in Tarantarn district as they were awaiting directions from their handlers in Pakistan.

These drones can carry 10 kg of weight and fly 500 m above ground. It is suspected that each drone made two-three sorties from across the border to deliver the consignment without being detected, the police said.