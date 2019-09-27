Home Nation

Another Pakistan drone recovered near Indo-Pak border in Amritsar: Punjab Police

The drone was recovered in Punjab's Mahawa village based on the information given by one of the four people the Punjab Police had arrested earlier.

Published: 27th September 2019 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Drone

Image for representation (File photo | PTI)

By Harpreet  Bajwa
Express News Service

ATTARI: Another Pakistani drone, which was used to drop weapons meant for use in J&K, was found near the international border in Punjab.

Sources said the drone was found at Mahawa village near Attari by Punjab Police’s counter-intelligence wing after two alleged members of Khalistan Zindabad Force led the personnel to the spot where they hid it in a paddy field.

The drone had stopped functioning as it had developed a snag, they added.

“The same drone was used to carry a consignment of arms, ammunition and explosives from the neighbouring country,’’ said a senior police officer.

Sources said that drones had carried out eight sorties in last 10 days to drop weapons.

The police have so far arrested seven accused in connection with the sensitive case.

Earlier, the police had recovered a half-burnt vehicle from Tarn Taran on Tuesday, which, they claimed, was used to deliver weapons from Pakistan.

Police sources claim that interrogation of the accused revealed that these weapons were meant for J&K and were dropped at Rajoke village near Khalra in Tarantarn district as they were awaiting directions from their handlers in Pakistan.  

These drones can carry 10 kg of weight and fly 500 m above ground. It is suspected that each drone made two-three sorties from across the border to deliver the consignment without being detected, the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pakistan Pakistan drone Punjab Punjab Police Khalistan Zindabad Force
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp