Caught on cam: Pak terrorists flee as Indian Army fires across LoC

KUPWARA: Pakistani terrorists were detected near Line of Control (LoC) while trying to infiltrate into India in Kulwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir on July 30, the Indian Army said on Friday, adding that they were forced to retract.

In a video accessed by ANI, at least four terrorists are seen moving in a hilly area.

The terrorists were attempting to infiltrate and carry out attacks on Indian positions. They were forced to return after being detected by the Army, which fired upon them.

Indian Army detected Pakistani terrorists near LoC in Kashmir's Kupwara sector on 30 Jul.Indian troops started firing at them as soon as terrorists were detected&forced them to return to their territory.They were attempting to infiltrate&carry out attacks on Indian positions.

On September 18, ANI accessed an Army video in which Pakistani troops or terrorists were clearly seen attempting to carry out BAT action and were immediately eliminated.

Sources in the Army had earlier said that Pakistan has activated a number of launch pads close to Indian Army posts along the LoC post Article 370 abrogation.

"These are only a few hundred meters to 2 km from the LoC. These launch pads in the areas facing Gurez, Machchal, Keran, Tangdhar, Uri, Poonch, Naushera, Sunderbani, RS Pura, Ramgarh, Kathua harbour more than 250 terrorists," the sources said.

Army sources said a communication centre has been activated in the Kalighati area since early August to coordinate and facilitate infiltration and recruitment of terrorists has been intensified in Pakistan.

Pakistan has made several infiltration bids in the recent past which were successfully foiled by the Indian troops.