Former UP CM Kalyan Singh appears before court in Babri Masjid demolition case

Kalyan Singh was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when Babri Masjid structure was razed on December 6 in 1992.

Published: 27th September 2019 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh leaves after appearing before a special CBI court in connection to its summons in the Babri Masjid demolition case in Lucknow.

BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh leaves after appearing before a special CBI court in connection to its summons in the Babri Masjid demolition case in Lucknow. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh on Friday appeared before a special CBI court responding to its summons in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

The court holding the trial of various BJP leaders, including L K Advani, Murli Manhor Joshi and Uma Bharti for allegedly conspiring to demolish the mosque at the disputed Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya, had issued summons to Kalyan Singh after it was informed that his term as Rajasthan governor expired in the first week of this month.

ALSO READ: Things not going as per schedule - CJI Ranjan Gogoi on Ayodhya case

Singh was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when the 16th-century structure was razed on December 6 in 1992.

After completion of his term as Rajasthan governor, which accorded him immunity from prosecution in any criminal case during his tenure as a constitutional dignitary, Kalyan Singh had joined the BJP this month.

