Maharashtra polls: BJP goes into huddle before seat-sharing pact with Shiv Sena

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP president Amit Shah went into a huddle with the party’s core group of Maharashtra on Thursday evening ahead of the unveiling of the BJP-Shiv Sena seat adjustment for the Assembly election.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and r Nitin Gadkari. The party is likely to drop 44 out of 122 seating MLAs, said a senior leader in Mumbai.

This newspaper had on Monday reported that Shiv Sena may get 120-126 Assembly seats, according to the formula worked out which gives the BJP a strategic advantage to take the pole position during government formation.

The party’s national general secretary and election in-charge for the state Bhupendra Yadav had been “guiding” Fadnavis in seat-sharing talks with the Sena.

With Fadnavis designated to hold the seat adjustment negotiations with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Shah has not held any meeting so far with the ally’s leadership. The seat adjustment deal may also reveal BJP’s position on the post of deputy CM for the Sena.