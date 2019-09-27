Home Nation

Maharashtra polls: BJP goes into huddle before seat-sharing pact with Shiv Sena

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and r Nitin Gadkari.

Published: 27th September 2019 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

Representational image of BJP (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP president Amit Shah went into a huddle with the party’s core group of Maharashtra on Thursday evening ahead of the unveiling of the BJP-Shiv Sena seat adjustment for the Assembly election.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and r Nitin Gadkari. The party is likely to drop 44 out of 122 seating MLAs, said a senior leader in Mumbai.

This newspaper had on Monday reported that Shiv Sena may get 120-126 Assembly seats, according to the formula worked out which gives the BJP a strategic advantage to take the pole position during government formation.

ALSO READ | Congress meets for Maharashtra Assembly polls; names of 100 candidates cleared so far

The party’s national general secretary and election in-charge for the state Bhupendra Yadav had been “guiding” Fadnavis in seat-sharing talks with the Sena.

With Fadnavis designated to hold the seat adjustment negotiations with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Shah has not held any meeting so far with the ally’s leadership. The seat adjustment deal may also reveal BJP’s position on the post of deputy CM for the Sena.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra polls
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp