Man mistaken for thief, lynched in West Bengal

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A 48-year-old man was lynched to death at Memari in West Bengal’s Burdwan on Wednesday evening after local people suspected him of being a thief.

Uday Mondal was tied to a electric-post and assaulted with sticks till he fell unconscious. The police arrived the spot, rescued Mondal and took him to a local hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

Three local traders were arrested in connection with the lynching. The police said, Uday used to live alone and he used to be seen roaming in the area aimlessly.

“A few days ago, a handbag with a cellphone and some cash was stolen from in front of a shop. The three accused suspected Mondal had stolen the bag. On Wednesday, they spotted Mondal and instigated others and assaulted him,’’ said a police officer.

In Durgapur, another person, who was suspected to be a thief, was lynched by a group of people on Wednesday. Police arrested six persons in this connection.

The man, clad in a monk’s apparel, was seen roaming in the area, said the police.“The men started assaulting him. When we rushed there, the unruly group also attacked us. Reinforcement arrived and we rescued the man,’’ said a police officer, recalling the attack on the man.

Anti-lynching law no deterrent

West Bengal has seen at least 10 incidents of lynching over a period of past three months. An anti-lynching Bill was passed in the Assembly which prescribes death sentence as maximum quantum of punishment and a fine up to I 5 lakh.