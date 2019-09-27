Home Nation

NABARD sanctions Rs 3,766 crore to Rajasthan State Co-operative Bank

Cooperatives Registrar said that Kharif crop loans will be deposited in the accounts of all registered farmers by September 30.

Published: 27th September 2019 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

NABARD

NABARD Logo. (NABARD website)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has sanctioned Rs 3,766 crore to Rajasthan State Co-operative Bank.

A meeting was held between officials of NABARD and managing director of Rajasthan State Co-operative Bank (Apex Bank) in which the approval of Rs 3,766 crores was issued for crop loans to farmers, Cooperatives Registrar Neeraj K Pawan said.

"NABARD has also approved Rs 200 crores for long-term agricultural loan to Rajasthan State Cooperative Land Development Bank," the state's Cooperative Minister Udai Lal Anjana said on Friday.

He said that as per the directions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, a decision was taken by the government to release Rs 600 crores to Apex Bank and the amount was released today.

"The amount has been transferred to central cooperative banks in their accounts and the process of giving loan to the farmers has started," he said.

Pawan said that Kharif crop loans will be deposited in the accounts of all registered farmers by September 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot NABARD Rajasthan Cooperative Bank
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp