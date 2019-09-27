Home Nation

Online work to count in Annual Performance Assessment Report results

The new provisions will be applicable for APAR from the reporting year 2019-20 onwards.

Published: 27th September 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Annual Performance Assessment Report (APAR) of government servants will now include their contribution and work done through a public procurement portal, Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

Launched in August 2016, the GeM reduces manual process inefficiencies and human interventions in procurement and enables increased coverage, access, and efficiency of faceless standardised public procurement.

To ensure that this digital e-commerce portal is appropriately utilised by all the ministries and departments, it was decided that work done through GeM shall be made in the APAR of Group A, B and C officers belonging to central civil services, reads a DoPT letter issued on September 24.

The DoPT asserted that the officers handling procurement from the portal in their ministries will specify the total budget allocated for procurement when recording self-appraisal in the APAR form against the column ‘Targets or Goals’. Moreover, they will have to inform that how much procurement was made outside the GeM, the reasons, and steps taken to promote GeM in the ministry.

The new provisions will be applicable for APAR from the reporting year 2019-20 onwards. Though it is mandatory for all the departments and ministries to source goods and services from the e-marketplace, it was observed that all the departments are not closely following the instructions of public procurement through the GeM.

Officials said the latest initiative will help in bringing in more transparency in purchase by government departments.

The GeM portal provides a wide range of products from office stationery to vehicles. Automobiles, computers and office furniture are currently the top product categories. Services, including transportation, logistics, waste management, web casting and analytical, among others, are listed on the portal.

As many as 24 states and UTs have signed a formal MoU to adopt GeM as their core procurement portal. Average savings of more than 25 per cent were achieved across transactions on the platform, according to officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp