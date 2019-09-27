Home Nation

Over 20 killed in heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in an emergency meeting, asked all district magistrates to provide compensation of Rs four lakh each to those killed in rain-related incidents within 24 hours.

Published: 27th September 2019 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Pedestrians walk through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall in Varanasi Friday.

Pedestrians walk through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall in Varanasi Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Nearly two dozen people were killed in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh on Friday due to heavy and incessant rains that have been continuing since the past three days.

The deaths occurred due to house collapses and tree falling incidents.

According to official sources, five persons were killed in incidents of house collapse in Prayagraj on Friday morning while 10 persons were injured.

Similar incidents have been reported from Pratapgarh where four persons were killed and two in Bhadohi. In Mahoba, three persons were killed when a tree fell and one person died in Varanasi.

Two persons were killed in Rae Bareli, three in Barabanki and one each in Ayodhya and Ambedkar Nagar.

All schools remained closed on Friday in Lucknow, Ayodhya and Amethi due to heavy rains. Public transport has also been adversely affected due to heavy waterlogging.

Telecom services and power supply have also been disrupted in several areas in the state capital. The MeT department has said that uninterrupted rainfall was likely to continue till Sunday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in an emergency meeting, asked all district magistrates to provide compensation of Rs four lakh each to those killed in rain-related incidents within 24 hours.

He has directed officials to remain vigilant and tour the affected areas to provide necessary relief.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradeh rains Uttar Pradesh rain deaths
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp