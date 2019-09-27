Over 20 killed in heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Nearly two dozen people were killed in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh on Friday due to heavy and incessant rains that have been continuing since the past three days.

The deaths occurred due to house collapses and tree falling incidents.

According to official sources, five persons were killed in incidents of house collapse in Prayagraj on Friday morning while 10 persons were injured.

Similar incidents have been reported from Pratapgarh where four persons were killed and two in Bhadohi. In Mahoba, three persons were killed when a tree fell and one person died in Varanasi.

Two persons were killed in Rae Bareli, three in Barabanki and one each in Ayodhya and Ambedkar Nagar.

All schools remained closed on Friday in Lucknow, Ayodhya and Amethi due to heavy rains. Public transport has also been adversely affected due to heavy waterlogging.

Telecom services and power supply have also been disrupted in several areas in the state capital. The MeT department has said that uninterrupted rainfall was likely to continue till Sunday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in an emergency meeting, asked all district magistrates to provide compensation of Rs four lakh each to those killed in rain-related incidents within 24 hours.

He has directed officials to remain vigilant and tour the affected areas to provide necessary relief.