Patient dies in fire at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A patient died after a fire broke out at the Critical Care Unit (CCU) of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in the wee hours of Friday. Other nine patients were taken out of the unit safely.

Five of them were admitted to another hospital while others were admitted to the other departments of the hospital.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire.

According to fire brigade officials, the fire was detected around 5 am. "Sabera Khatun, the victim, died after her life support system was removed," said a fire brigade official.

Preliminary investigations by the fire brigade revealed an electrical short circuit triggered the incident.

"Employees of the hospital first spotted smoke billowing out of the CCU. They used the hospital's fire fighting gadgets to douse the fire which was not enough. Fire brigade was informed promptly," said the official.