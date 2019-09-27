Raipur diary

Ejaz Kaiser By

Nirbhaya squad for women’s safety

To help augment women safety, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has assigned a Special Female Biker Squad to the Jaipur Police. Named the Nirbhaya Squad, it will work 24 hours in Jaipur and will use special motorcycles given to Jaipur Police under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by Honda. Two women police officers will be on patrol for 24 hours on motorcycle in areas women are present in large numbers such as shopping malls, schools and colleges. Not only will there be surveillance against anti-social elements, but action will also be taken on any complaint from women.

Meghwal’s different take on recession

Even as recession has affected the whole economy, Heavy Industries Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is not ready to accept it. Instead, he has termed it as a period of economic reforms. Replying to a question about the decrease in the sale of houses, Meghwal said the government action had lowered the price of real estate, allowing the common man residential property. Recalling that back in 2009, when he first came to Delhi as an MP, the rates of the plots were exorbitant at `70 to 80 lakh but the same was now available `Rs 20 lakh. He said this reduction in prices is an achievement of the BJP government. Meghwal also claimed that the nation’s financial situation will improve due to booster doses of economic reforms, including the recent reduction in corporate tax.

Global summit on spirituality

A four-day global summit-cum-expo on ‘Spirituality for Unity, Peace and Prosperity’ is being organised by Prajapita Bramhakumaris Spiritual University. The summit will be held at their campus on Abu Road from September 28 to October 1 and aims to promote the connection between one’s consciousness, thought and action. To be inaugurated by Vice President M Venkaiyya Naidu in the presence of Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, the summit will see 300 artists participating from all over the country.

Gehlot, Dhankad’s special chemistry

Special chemistry has recently been seen between two political families in Rajasthan who have, for years, remained on the opposite sides in the electoral arena. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and recently appointed West Bengal Governor and noted Supreme Court lawyer Jagdeep Dhankad showed great amity and kinship at a felicitation function hosted by Rajiv Arora’s Jaipur Citizen Forum at Jai Mahal Palace. Mutual respect and affection were visible between Gehlot and Dhankhar. Their wives, Sunita Gehlot and Sudesh Dhankad, also shared a good time. What was heart-warming was the affection between the two couples.

