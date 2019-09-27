Vasundhara Raje's photos removed from Rajasthan BJP HQ posters

By IANS

JAIPUR: The BJP state office in Rajasthan wears a changed look these days with pillars and posters showcasing the pictures of BJP legends sans the picture of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje raising questions on her present role in state politics.

Surprisingly, the lotus and pillars in the state office carry the picture of her mother Vijiya Raje as well as former Chief Minister Bhairon Singh Shekhawat along with all other big names but Vasundhara Raje has been given a miss in all these pictures.

The other fact raising eyebrows in terms of her present role in the state is her constant absence from major events being organised in the state.

Even at a time when Satish Poonia was announced as the state president recently, Raje's absence from the stage did raise many apprehensions. However, she was very much available at her residence at the same time which is not far off from party office, confirmed sources.

Further, when all veterans and stalwarts of BJP and RSS marked their presence on dias to celebrate the 103rd birth anniversary of Dr Deen Dayal Upadhyay on Wednesday at his birthplace Dhanakya in Jaipur, Raje was seen no where in and around the event which again raised questions on her role in Rajasthan political arena.

Further, even during meetings called at party office to discuss the strategies of by-polls in state scheduled on October 21, Raje's role in present politics is being questioned due to her constant absence.

On Thursday, when the BJP announced its alliance with Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, Raje was absent from dias, however, all other senior leaders such as Leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, MLA Rajendra Rathore, former state BJP President Ashok Parnami were present who once were considered as Raje's team members.

The BJP leaders dodged a question when asked if Raje shall be present during campaigning for by-polls scheduled to be held on October 21 on two seats Khivsar and Mandava as the MLAs on these two seats have been elected as MPs.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Satish Poonia when asked about Raje's present role made it clear that Raje is now BJP's national Vice-President and she has been serving the nation with her services.

"Our party has been giving senior positions to veteran leaders. Look at the career graph, how he was elevated to the post of Vice-President, he said.

Meanwhile, Raje, though absent from BJP events, have been making a sharp presence in state politics through her strong actions.

At a time when floods in Kota created a huge loss, Raje surveyed the flood-hit areas in her chopper and collected Rs 55 lakh which are being used to help flood-hit people.

Surprisingly, this was a time when Gehlot and other BJP leaders were yet to announce any relief package for the region devastated by flood effect, Raje on her own collected this huge amount which was praised by one and all in BJP camp although in a silent tone.

However, BJP, it seems, soon will be seeing new faces in the state under the new state chief as Poonia also confirmed that new team shall be formed in the state soon.