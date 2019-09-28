Army guns down insurgent in Arunachal Pradesh encounter

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An insurgent was killed during a fierce gun battle between the Indian Army's Rajputana Rifles and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Reformation (NSCN-R) in Arunachal Pradesh in the early hours of Saturday.

The firefight took place at Pancham Pahar near Kharsang in Changlang district.

According to reports reaching here, the slain insurgent was identified as Gyatsom Harap of Panlom village, Changlang. He was an active member of the rebel group which operates in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur besides Arunachal.

“Based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of armed NSCN-R insurgents under self-styled “lieutenant” Achang, two search columns were launched in general area Pancham Pahar, Kharsang (approx 65 km east of Tinsukia in Assam), in Changlang district of Arunachal,” a defence spokesman said.

He said at around 3:15 am, contact was established with the insurgents and one of them was gunned down in the ensuing firefight.

The Army recovered a US-made rifle and live cartridges besides some incriminating documents from the site of the encounter.

