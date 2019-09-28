Home Nation

Bhopal diary: Man posing as Major Vihaan Shergill held for fraud 

The mahouts and food givers too have been examined by doctors.

Published: 28th September 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

Jumbo reunion at Panna Tiger Reserve

Elephants, their mahouts and food providers had a memorable week at the Panna Tiger Reserve. As part of the week-long Rejuvenation Camp (September 22-28), a group of elephants, who are otherwise patrolling different parts of the tiger reserve, are undergoing a reunion of sorts. The once a year camp is also seeing tuskers being served fruits and sugarcane, besides being checked for ailments. Not only elephants but their mahouts and food givers too are meeting each other to share their experiences. The mahouts and food givers too have been examined by doctors.

Man posing as Major Vihaan Shergill held for fraud 

Essaying the fictional but inspirational character of Major Vihaan Shergill in the film Uri: The Surgical Strike, fetched actor Vicky Kaushal a National Film Award. However, it inspired youth in Madhya Pradesh to pose as Major Vihaan Shergill and he is now in the police net for duping around 15 men and women. A native of Chanderi area of Ashok Nagar district, Nitin Thakur was arrested from Dewas district for duping a hotel owner on the pretext of providing him with a laptop from the army canteen. During interrogation, Nitin revealed that he had duped 10-15 others, particularly young girls by promising to marry them and secured around I5 lakh to I7 lakh from them. The film is a dramatised account of the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack.

Man dupes friends by promising jobs

A man from Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh has allegedly duped 15-20 residents of around I60 lakh to I80 lakh by promising them to provide jobs in Japan. The 38-year-old man Dinesh, who spent a few months in Japan returned to Khajuraho in February and promised 15-20 residents, including his childhood friends jobs in a Japanese company, and made them deposit I4 lakh each in his bank account. A few weeks later, he vanished. The matter was subsequently reported to the local police and an investigation is on now. 

Man prints L200 fake notes to fund gambling

An X-Ray technician, working at the district hospital in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh, was printing fake currency notes. Three men were arrested for printing I200 notes. Gopal Joshi, employed at a hospital, was the mastermind. The printed notes were used by Joshi and his friends on alcohol and gambling. Joshi’s questioning revealed that due to dearth of money, he used his expertise as an X-Ray technician and started printing I200 fake notes from a normal printer at his house. In the last month and a half, he had printed I15,000 worth of fake notes. 

