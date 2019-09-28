Congress appoints Rohan Gupta as chairperson of social media department
Gupta was earlier a coordinator in the media department of the party. Spandana, a former MP, has been incommunicado for some time.
Published: 28th September 2019 02:51 PM | Last Updated: 28th September 2019 02:51 PM
NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday appointed Rohan Gupta as the chairperson of its social media department, which was earlier headed by Divya Spandana.
INC COMMINIQUE— INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) September 28, 2019
Appointment of Shri. Rohan Gupta as Chairman of Social Media Department, AICC with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/SwHN9efvi9
"Congress president has appointed Rohan Gupta as the new chairperson of the social media department with immediate effect," an official communication from the party said.
