Honey-trap racket: Special DG questions reports linking rented Ghaziabad flat to racket

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A high-ranked Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who heads the special police operations apparatus in Madhya Pradesh has raised objections to a rented flat in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh is reportedly linked to the recently busted high-profile alleged honey-trap racket.

The 1986-batch IPS officer Purushottam Sharma, who is the Special DG of Special Task Force and Cyber Cell has raised objections about unconfirmed reports linking the rented flat in Ghaziabad to the honey-trap racket.

He has also expressed concern over the state DGP VK Singh (1984 batch IPS officer) reportedly making statements in media about the flat been rented sans proper departmental approval and ordering it to be immediately vacated.

“How can such a senior officer make statements without verifying facts? Such statement doesn’t damage any particular officer’s reputation, but ultimately discredits and damages the image of entire police department of the state,” Sharma said while talking to The New Indian Express over phone.

Detailing about the rented flat which has triggered the controversy, Sharma said, the flat has been taken on rent only after information about it was intimated to the MP police top brass. “Also, how can a flat that has been hired just six-seven days back for the purpose of rendering safe house/guest house facilities to STF/Cyber Cell constables and head constables who go for special operations in NCR and adjoining areas, be linked to the honey trap racket.”

“The flat was taken on rent out of the source money at our disposal, just to render guest house/safe house to cops who fail to find suitable accommodation while on special operations outside MP. Is it wrong? I can understand seniors getting jealous and distracted by the success of another officer, but still they shouldn’t stoop to such lows. I’ll write to the state IPS Association and the MP Government. I’ve also apprised the entire issue to the Chief Minister,” said Sharma.

However, when contacted about Sharma’s reactions over the issue on Friday, the MP DGP VK Singh refused to comment over the issue.

The entire controversy erupted following reports in a section of media linking the Ghaziabad flat to the recently busted honey trap racket. Importantly, names of several bureaucrats and senior police officials are cropping up in connection with the recently busted high-profile alleged honey-trap racket in MP.

According to a senior police officer privy to the ongoing probe into the alleged racket and its high-profile contacts, names of several big bureaucrats and police officers have come up during the investigations.