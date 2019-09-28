J&K facing economic slowdown due to restrictions: Congress

Home Nation

The Congress also demanded parity in the matter of security to the leaders of opposition parties in order to facilitate them to reach out to the grass root workers.

Published: 28th September 2019 10:44 PM

Kashmir, Article 370

India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAMMU: Claiming Jammu and Kashmir is passing through various kinds of restrictions leading to "worst kind" of economic slowdown, the Congress on Saturday urged the Centre and local administration to consider "genuine demands" of business community.

"The failure of the Centre and state government to respond to the genuine demands of people to extend date for ITR and to defer implementation of harsh Motor Vehicles Act, and extension of GST date, has dismayed the people when they are very much hard pressed on economic front," Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief spokesperson Rainvder Sharma said.

He said there seems no logic to reject the most genuine and justified demands in the wake of prevailing situation especially on the economic front and various kinds of restrictions making it difficult for the business community in particular and the common man in general to carry on their activities for survival.

"This kind of attitude of the centre government is quite unfortunate and disappointing for everyone," he said.

Meanwhile, the state Congress also questioned the administration's decision to hold Block Development Council (BDC) elections at a time when most of the opposition political party leaders are either detained or put under house arrest.

The meeting expressed serious concern over continued detention and restrictions on the political movement and all sorts of genuine political activities of Congress and mainstream pro-India political parties and groups except BJP in the state, since August 5, the party said in a statement here.

"All kinds of political activities are banned as most of Congress leaders including state president G A Mir are either detained or restrained from any sort of political activities throughout state including in Jammu region, with a view to give free field to the BJP to consolidate its position," the statement said.

The Congress also demanded parity in the matter of security to the leaders of opposition parties in order to facilitate them to reach out to the grass root workers and the common people, for any kind of political process, to be successful, meaningful, fair and credible.

"The government must create appropriate congenial atmosphere for the smooth and successful conduct of any electoral exercise," it said.

