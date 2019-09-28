Home Nation

JP Nadda performs 'tarpan' for slain BJP workers in Bengal

The tarpan programme, a ritual to offer water to ancestors, will highlight the saffron camp's narrative of widespread political violence in West Bengal where the party has made deep inroads.

Published: 28th September 2019 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

BJP working president J.P. Nadda

BJP working president J.P. Nadda (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP working president J P Nadda on Saturday performed a "mass tarpan" for party workers who lost their lives in political violence in West Bengal in the last few years.

Tarpan is a ritual in which water is offered to ancestors with prayers for peace to the departed souls.

It is performed on days such as Mahalaya, which marks the beginning of the Durga Puja festivities, and Makar Sankranti along the banks of the Ganga and other rivers.

"A mass tarpan for 80 slain BJP workers was performed at Baghbazar Ghat here. Family members of the slain BJP workers along with senior party leaders were present for the ritual," state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said.

Senior party leaders, including state president Dilip Ghosh and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, were present.

The "mass tarpan" highlights the saffron party's narrative of widespread political violence in West Bengal, where the BJP has made deep inroads in the last few years, party sources said.

TAGS
BJP JP Nadda
