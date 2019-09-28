Nine killed as Uttar Pradesh receives heavy downpour in last 24 hours

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Nine people have been killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh as the state has been receiving incessant heavy to very heavy rainfall for the last 24 hours.

Though there were reports that about two dozen people were killed, authorities put the toll at nine.

While the school and colleges are closed in Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj and western UP districts like Saharanpur, Bareilly, the maximum casualty were reported from Amethi (5).

According to the information provided by the state government, three people died each in Chandauli and Saharanpur districts, two deaths were reported from Bhadohi, Sidhharthnagar while one death each took place in Varanasi and Ayodhya due to heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district magistrates across the state to visit areas rain-affected areas which are inundated with water due to heavy rains and provide rescue and relief to the affected people within 24 hours.

He has also ordered a compensation of `4 lakh each to the families of those who have lost their lives in the rain-related incidents.

“Immediate relief should be given to those affected and arrangements for treatment should also be made for those who have sustained injuries in incidents occurring due to heavy rainfall,” he said.

Roads are clogged with rainwater and life is thrown out of gear in several areas in cities such as Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi and other districts in eastern UP, making it difficult for the people to commute.

The flood-like situation in parts of UP and heavy rains have hit farmers badly as their ready crops worth crores has been destroyed. Meanwhile, the weathermen have predicted bad weather condition in many parts of the state for the next 48 hours as well.