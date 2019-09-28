Home Nation

Nine killed as Uttar Pradesh receives heavy downpour in last 24 hours

While the school and colleges are closed in Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj and western UP districts like Saharanpur, Bareilly, the maximum casualty were reported from Amethi (5).

Published: 28th September 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Pedestrians walk through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall in Varanasi Friday Sept. 27 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

Pedestrians walk through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall in Varanasi Friday Sept. 27 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Nine people have been killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh as the state has been receiving incessant heavy to very heavy rainfall for the last 24 hours.

Though there were reports that about two dozen people were killed, authorities put the toll at nine.

While the school and colleges are closed in Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj and western UP districts like Saharanpur, Bareilly, the maximum casualty were reported from Amethi (5).

According to the information provided by the state government, three people died each in Chandauli and Saharanpur districts, two deaths were reported from Bhadohi, Sidhharthnagar while one death each took place in Varanasi and Ayodhya due to heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district magistrates across the state to visit areas rain-affected areas which are inundated with water due to heavy rains and provide rescue and relief to the affected people within 24 hours.

He has also ordered a compensation of `4 lakh each to the families of those who have lost their lives in the rain-related incidents.

“Immediate relief should be given to those affected and arrangements for treatment should also be made for those who have sustained injuries in incidents occurring due to heavy rainfall,” he said.

Roads are clogged with rainwater and life is thrown out of gear in several areas in cities such as Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi and other districts in eastern UP, making it difficult for the people to commute.

The flood-like situation in parts of UP and heavy rains have hit farmers badly as their ready crops worth crores has been destroyed. Meanwhile, the weathermen have predicted bad weather condition in many parts of the state for the next 48 hours as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp