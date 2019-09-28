Home Nation

Rhino poacher shot dead in Assam's Orang National Park

The body, which was yet to be identified, was sent to a hospital for post-mortem. Security personnel recovered one .303 rifle, a bag, an axe and five live cartridges from the site of the incident.

Published: 28th September 2019 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

A one-horned rhinoceros. (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A rhino poacher was shot dead by a joint team of the police and forest guards in Assam’s Orang National Park in the wee hours of Saturday.

The body, which was yet to be identified, was sent to a hospital for post-mortem. Security personnel recovered one .303 rifle, a bag, an axe and five live cartridges from the site of the incident.

A forest official said they received intelligence inputs that a gang of poachers would make an attempt at the national park. Accordingly, a joint operation was launched.

“In the wee hours of Saturday, the team encountered the poachers which led to an exchange of fire. During a search operation later, a poacher was found, injured. He was rushed to a hospital but the doctors there declared him dead on arrival,” the official said.

The park authorities suspect that three to four other poachers, who were part of the gang, managed to flee under the cover of thick jungle and darkness.

The rhino is killed for its horn, considered to be an aphrodisiac. The horn, often smuggled through some of Assam’s neighbouring states, could fetch over Rs.1 crore in the international black market.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rhinoceros Orang National Park Assam
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp