'Sick' Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan seeks 15 days' time to report to UP police

Over 80 cases have been registered against Azam Khan, most of which are about the land encroachment by Jauhar University.

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

RAMPUR: Samajwadi Party (SP) lawmaker Mohammad Azam Khan is sick and seeking medical aid elsewhere, said his lawyer seeking 15 days' time from the police to report in connection with a case against Khan.

"As per a summon, Khan was expected to make himself to available at Mahila Thana Rampur on September 25, 2019, at 12 noon. I am writing this letter to inform you that Khan is not currently in Rampur and due to his ill health he is seeking medical aid elsewhere," Advocate Nasir Sultan said in a letter to the investigation officer.

He asked the police to grant Khan 15 days' time and sought another date for Khan to report.

"That it is humbly prayed that Khan be granted 15 days time to report to your kind presence along with the required documents in order to show his cooperation towards the investigation. Khan may be assigned any other date to make himself available," Sultan said.

This was in reference to the case registered against him under Sections 232 (counterfeiting Indian coin), 342 (wrongful confinement), 447 (criminal trespass), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Azimnagar Police Station in Rampur.

Over 80 cases have been registered against Azam Khan, most of which are about the land encroachment by Jauhar University. Khan, who is also the Member of Parliament from Rampur, is also the varsity's vice-chancellor.

