Home Nation

UP means land of unlimited possibilities: Yogi Adityanath

He also asserted that Uttar Pradesh will become a USD one trillion economy by 2024.

Published: 28th September 2019 12:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Inviting entrepreneurs to invest in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said his government has improved the law and order set up and infrastructure there.

Interacting with a group of Delhi-based entrepreneurs, he said UP today means a land of unlimited possibilities.

He also asserted that Uttar Pradesh will become a USD one trillion economy by 2024. For achieving the goal, the government is creating the right environment, a statement from the state government said.

Responding to a question, Adityanath said that the rapid pace of development of the state today is a result of improved infrastructure and better law and order situation in the state.

"Today the connectivity of Uttar Pradesh also is much better. Work is going on Purvanchal Expressway and is likely to be completed by August 2020. Apart from this, work will be started soon on Bundelkhand Expressway and Ganga Expressway," he said.

The Chief Minister said the state government is also taking help from the experts of IIMs to speed up the pace of economic development.

Adityanath said his government has taken steps towards improving law and order. During previous governments, entrepreneurs were harassed and money was extorted, he claimed.

"Today, due to the fear of law among criminals, entrepreneurs are relieved and are confident of their investment," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp