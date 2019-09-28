Uttarakhand government announces Rs 2 Lakh for families of liquor victims 

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After seven deaths due to consumption of illicit alcohol last week in Dehradun, the state government announced Rs 2 lakh for the family of the deceased.

"We can understand the loss of the families and this is our humble contribution for now. Everything will be done to support the families," said Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister and spokesperson for the government.

The police also arrested third accused in the matter identified as Raja Negi.

READ | Uttarakhand government plans to monitor alcohol trade in state

"The third accused was arrested and produced before the court. We have got judicial custody of 14 days. Investigation and interrogation in the matter is on. Soon, more details will follow," said Arun Mohan Joshi, Dehradun senior superintendent of police.

Earlier, the police had arrested two accused, one of them a BJP functionary.

The state police have been conducting raids across 13 districts identifying suspicious people and spots infamous for manufacturing spurious alcohol.

The six deceased were identified as Rajendra (45), Lalla (35), Saran (58) who died on September 19 while the other three who lost their lives on September 20 were identified as Akash (23), Suresh (40) and Inder Kumar (50). One more Raju Kumar (63) died on September 26 while being treated in All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh.

Bodies of the four deceased were already cremated by their families as police failed to take any action including performing post-mortem despite alleged repeteated assertions by the family members. Aftermath of these deaths, the state government has decided to monitor production, transportation and distribution of alcohol across the state.



