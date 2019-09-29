Home Nation

11 arrested for human trafficking in Uttar Pradesh; two minors rescued

The arrested used to target minor girls who fled from their houses and are picked up from railway stations.

Published: 29th September 2019 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, harassment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

PRAYAGRAJ: The police have busted a human trafficking gang and arrested 11 people including four women who allegedly used to lure minor girls and force them into marriage in lieu of Rs 4-5 lakh.

"They used to target minor girls who fled from their houses. They identify them on railway stations and convince them to stay at their residence. Their gang is active in several states. They used to fix the marriage of girls in other states by taking Rs 4-5 lakhs," SP City Brijesh Srivastava told ANI.

"We have arrested 11 people including four women. These women also married again and again for money. They also engaged in cheating people by impersonating as policemen," he said.

Srivastava said that two minor have been rescued.

He said that they are in touch with police departments of other states to get other gang members arrested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Human trafficking Sex trafficking UP sex trafficking
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp