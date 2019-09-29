11 arrested for human trafficking in Uttar Pradesh; two minors rescued

By ANI

PRAYAGRAJ: The police have busted a human trafficking gang and arrested 11 people including four women who allegedly used to lure minor girls and force them into marriage in lieu of Rs 4-5 lakh.

"They used to target minor girls who fled from their houses. They identify them on railway stations and convince them to stay at their residence. Their gang is active in several states. They used to fix the marriage of girls in other states by taking Rs 4-5 lakhs," SP City Brijesh Srivastava told ANI.

"We have arrested 11 people including four women. These women also married again and again for money. They also engaged in cheating people by impersonating as policemen," he said.

Srivastava said that two minor have been rescued.

He said that they are in touch with police departments of other states to get other gang members arrested.