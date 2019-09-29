Home Nation

28 squadron of IAF's MiG-29 flies for last time before upgrade

Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: The 28 squadron of MiG-29 of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday took its last flight before undergoing upgradation.

The MiG-29 legacy aircraft, which played a crucial role in the Kargil war, would now undergo an upgradation programme, an IAF official said.

The landed squadron was received by 11 Base Repair Depot (BRD) at Ojhar in Nashik district.

The squadron had been awarded Battle Honours in the 1971 Indo-Pak war for its contribution in the Governor House attack in Dhaka, forcing the Pakistani forces to surrender before India.

The 11 BRD was established in 1975 and it is the only fighter aircraft repair depot of the IAF.

It has overhauled more than 500 fighter aircraft, including Su-7, MiG-23, MiG-29 and Su-30MKI.

The overhaul of MiG-29 aircraft commenced at the depot in 1996.

The current upgradation programme of MiG-29 and repair and overhaul of Su-30MKI is going on at the BRD.

The first overhauled Su-30MKI from the BRD was handed over in October 2018 to an operational squadron, an official said.

