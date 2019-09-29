Chhattisgarh BJP lodges complaint against Congress’ 'vindictive politics' with Governor 

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The opposition BJP in Chhattisgarh lodged a complaint with the Governor Anusuiya Uike alleging “vindictive politics” by the Congress government during the investigation process of the multi-crore public distribution system (PDS) rice scam and the Antagarh Assembly 2014 by-poll audiotape row.

The Congress after coming to power in the state, reopened the probe and took the decision to set up separate Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate into the two scams led by the party president Vikram Usendi and the leader of opposition Dharamlal Kaushik.

The BJP alleges that the state government is “ill-disposed and working against the BJP leaders” with an alleged intention of being vengeful.

The senior party leaders sought the intervention of the Governor and appropriate action on the issue.

In the memorandum submitted to the Governor, the leaders also cited instance of alleged prejudiced approach faced by their party cadres at Kawardha district.

After the meeting the BJP leaders stated that the Governor has assured to look into their grievances.