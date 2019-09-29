Home Nation

Congress finalises, BJP yet to declare name for Chitrakoot assembly bypoll

The Chitrakot by-poll is necessitated after Deepak Baij of Congress was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Bastar constituency.

Published: 29th September 2019 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The ruling Congress party in Chhattisgarh has finalised the party candidate for the upcoming Chitrakot Assembly bypoll scheduled to be held on October 21. The BJP though has unanimously agreed on the name of Lacchuram Kashyap, former MLA from Chitrakot, is yet to officially declare it.

Chitrakot is a reserved Schedule Tribe (ST) seat in Maoist-affected Bastar zone.

Upbeat with the recent Dantewada by-election victory, the Congress has approved the name of Rajman Benjam who will file his nomination papers on September 30. Benjam is a district president of the Jagdalpur (Bastar)-rural.

The BJP sources informed that Lacchuram Kashyap is likely to be the party candidate. Kashyap who fought the 2018 Assembly polls lost to Deepak Baij of Congress by a margin of 17770 votes. 

The Chitrakot by-poll is necessitated after Baij was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Bastar constituency. Congress had won 68 seats in 2018 Assembly elections while BJP could win only 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chitrakot Assembly bypoll Congress BJP Rajman Benjam
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Hollywood star Dwayne 'Rock' Johnson tops the Forbes list of the 10 highest-paid actors, collecting $89.4 million between June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019. Check the complete list here. (Photo | AP and PTI)
From The Rock to Akshay Kumar: Here are 10 highest-paid actors in the world in 2019
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp