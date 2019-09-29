Home Nation

Death toll in Bihar rains rises to 17, extreme heavy spells predicted for next 24 hours

On Sunday morning, three persons died in Bhagalpur under Barari Police station limits after a wall of an old temple collapsed on them when they had gone to take a dip in river Ganga.

Published: 29th September 2019 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Nation Disaster Response Force NDRF workers rescue an elderly patient from flood-affected area of Bahadurpur following heavy monsoon rainfall in Patna Sunday

Nation Disaster Response Force workers rescue an elderly patient from flood-affected area of Bahadurpur following heavy monsoon rainfall in Patna Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Incessant rain and knee and waist deep waterlogging continued for the third consecutive day on Sunday leaving over 2.5 lakh Patna residents miserable.

At least 17 people including three women and a minor baby have lost their lives in different parts of the state. 
 
On Sunday morning, three persons were killed and six others feared trapped when a wall of an old temple caved-in on them at Hanumanghat under Barari PS limits in Bhagalpur district when they had gone to the Ganga ghat to take holy dips to fulfil Navratari rituals.

Braving heavy rains, an NDRF team and local police have started rescue operations to save the trapped persons. 

On Saturday, three women and one minor girl baby were killed in Khagaul when a tree fell down on the autorickshaw in which they were travelling.

According to other reports reaching here, four others died in Kaimur and Gaya districts of the state in two separate incidents. 

While two persons died after a mudhouse caved in on them in Kaimur, two other locals from Gaya district lost their lives after their collapsed. 

The worst affected districts of the state are Bhagalpur, Patna, Motihari, Katihar, Muzaffarpur and Vaishali districts where rainfalls have surpassed all its previous records in the last three days.

In Patna, almost all colonies including the VIP areas in which the residences of deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and others are located, have submerged in the waist and knee-deep rainwater has accumulated.

The premises of Bihar's second-largest hospital, Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, are also flooded with water. The patients have been shifted to PMCH and other safer places. 

The ceaseless raining has aggravated the miseries of Patnaities to such an extent that 60% of Patna's total population faced a shortage of drinking water after their water tanks went dry due to unavailability of power.

Meanwhile, the state disaster management department following the weather forecast of severe rainfalls till September 30, has sounded a red alert and issued an advisory to the public to not venture out for the next 72 hours.

Apart from Patna, heavy rainfalls had brought a flash-flood like situation in 23 other districts wherein the state government has sent over 1047 boats and started 203 community kitchens for providing meals to over 5 lakh affected residents. By Sunday, 14 teams of NDRF and SDRF have been pressed into action in Patna and other districts which are facing flood-like situation due to heavy rains on an alarming scale.

Official sources said that vehicular movements on 40 roads including four NHs has been affected badly since Thursday with heavy rain leaving several roads battered.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held another meeting with officials to take stock of the situation. Post-meeting, the CM told the media that the state government has been working round the clock. The next 48 hours, according to the weather forecast, are very crucial, Sumar further added. 

"All necessary steps have been taken to provide relief and rescue the affected people."

The Patna junction and many other stations of East Central Railway continued water-logged on the railway tracks. The East Coast Railways has also suspended some of the train services. 

Official sources said that more than two dozens of trains have been affected in rain and 10 of them, mostly passenger trains, were cancelled.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar rain Patna rain IMD
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Hollywood star Dwayne 'Rock' Johnson tops the Forbes list of the 10 highest-paid actors, collecting $89.4 million between June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019. Check the complete list here. (Photo | AP and PTI)
From The Rock to Akshay Kumar: Here are 10 highest-paid actors in the world in 2019
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp