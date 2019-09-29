Home Nation

'India and RSS is not one': JDU counters Sangh's remark after Imran Khan's UNGA speech

JDU General secretary Pavan Verma also said that RSS has to clarify whether they are supporters, admirers, or worshipers of Godse?

Published: 29th September 2019 05:09 PM

JD(U) General Secretary and National Spokesperson Pavan Verma

JD(U) General Secretary and National Spokesperson Pavan Verma (File Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Janata Dal-United (JDU) general secretary Pavan Verma on Sunday questioned Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's claim that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had presented RSS and India as being synonymous to each other.

Speaking to ANI, Verma said, "I do not think that Imran Khan has to assist the RSS to prove that India and RSS are one. First of all the agent is wrong, secondly, the assumption is wrong and thirdly the desirability of RSS in India is deeply questionable."

ALSO READ: We wanted world to see us and India as one, Imran did it: RSS

A day after Khan had attacked the RSS at the UN, the Sangh on Saturday said that he had made its name synonymous with India by targeting the RSS as it is against terrorism.

Senior RSS functionary Krishna Gopal yesterday said, "The RSS is only in India and for India. It has no branch anywhere else in the world. Why is Pakistan angry with us? It means if it is angry with Sangh, then it is angry with India. The RSS and India have now become synonymous."

Verma further said that RSS, going by its own claims, is a cultural organisation and represents only a section of Indians.

"India is a nation of diversity, there are many people from different followings here. RSS has itself said that they are willing to discuss anything with any far opponents, it means that India and RSS is not one," Verma said.

The JDU leader added, "We value the diversity and we do not need Imran Khan to impose the conformity on us, which frankly does not exist."

READ HERE: JDU criticises Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia for crediting RSS for India's existence

Meanwhile, Verma also supported Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's remarks on Nathuram Godse and said, "I think the time has come for the RSS, some of its spokespersons, some members of Parliament of BJP to clarify their position. Are they supporters, admirers, worshipers of Godse? The man who killed the father of the nation, the greatest messiah of peace the world has seen or are they willing to condemn Godse for his views and violence?" 

