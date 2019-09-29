Home Nation

No restrictions in Jammu & Kashmir now; entire world supports Article 370 abrogation: Amit Shah

The Home Minister said that the region will be the most developed area in the country in the next 5-7 years because of the abrogation of Article 370.

Published: 29th September 2019 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 03:11 PM

Amit Shah

BJP national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a rally (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said there are no restrictions in the Kashmir Valley now and that the entire world has supported the move to abrogate the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

Shah also said that Jammu and Kashmir will be the most developed region in the country in the next 5-7 years because of the bold step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5.

The Home Minister also criticised the opposition for spreading "misinformation" about restrictions in the valley "Where are the restrictions? It is only in your mind. There are no restrictions. Only misinformation about restrictions is being spread," he said addressing a seminar on national security.

ALSO READ| Modi's historic visit to US has given India new aura on world stage: Amit Shah

The home minister said out of the 196 police stations in Kashmir, curfew was lifted everywhere, and only in eight police stations areas CrPC 144 was imposed where five or more persons cannot gather.

Referring to the recently concluded United Nations General Assembly, Shah said all world leaders have supported India's move on Article 370. "All world leaders had gathered for seven days (in New York). Not a single leader has raised the issue (of Jammu and Kashmir). This is a big diplomatic victory of the Prime Minister," he said.

ALSO READ| Amit Shah to attend RAF anniversary parade in Gujarat on Monday; honour troops

The Home Minister said 41,800 people have lost their lives in the decades-old militancy in Jammu and Kashmir but no one has raised the issue of human rights violation of jawans, their widows or the children who were orphaned. "But people are trying to create a hue and cry over lack of mobile connections for a few days. Lack of phone connection is not a human rights violation," he said.

Shah also said 10,000 new landline connections were given in Jammu and Kashmir while 6,000 PCOs have also come up in the last two months. "The decision on Article 370 will strengthen the unity and integrity of India," he said.

