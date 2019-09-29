Raipur businessman shot dead at night party of high-end bikers

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A noisy brawl between two rich bikers from Chhattisgarh at the late-night party of high-end bikers in Madhya Pradesh’s hill tourist hotspot Pachmarhi triggered the alleged killing of one of the bikers by the private bodyguard of the other biker on Saturday.

The 38-year-old high-end biker and also a wealthy businessman Kapil Kakkad, who hails from Chhattisgarh capital Raipur was allegedly shot dead by Dharmpal Singh, who was the private security guard of another rich biker Honey Oberoi, who hails from Durg town of Chhattisgarh.

The shocking incident happened when a group of high-end bikers were partying inside the Hotel Champak at around 11.30 pm. One of the bikers, Raipur-resident Kapil Kakkad (who hails from big business family) objected to the presence of Dharmpal Singh, the bodyguard of the other rich biker Honey Oberoi at the party.

“As per the investigation, Kapil Kakkad asked Honey Oberoi’s bodyguard Dharampal Singh to go out of the party, which was solely meant for bikers. A noisy brawl between both bikers ensued over the matter and Honey’s bodyguard too got involved in the violent altercation. The bodyguard subsequently fired from his licensed pistol on Kapil, which resulted in Kapil’s instant death. A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (crime with a common intent) has been lodged against Oberoi and his bodyguard Dharampal Singh and the duo from Durg has been arrested,” Additional SP (ASP) of Hoshangabad district Ghanshyam Malviya told The New Indian Express.

The firearm used in the alleged murder too has been seized, the ASP added.

Importantly, around 60-70 bikers on high-end mobikes had arrived in Pachmarhi on Friday. Out of them, around 20-30 bikers hailed from Raipur, Bhilai and Durg towns of Chhattisgarh.

The bikers present at the party were part of a bikers club who often travel on high-end mobikes across the country.