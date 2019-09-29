Home Nation

Rajasthan High Court bans single-use plastic in its premises

By IANS

JAIPUR: As a mark of respect to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th Birth Anniversary, the Full Court of Rajasthan High Court has unanimously resolved to ban single-use plastic and thermocol products in the court's premises.

In a circular, the Rajasthan High Court said the state government had imposed a ban on the use of plastic carry bags across the State in 2010 but this has not sufficiently worked on the ground.

The Central Government has recently declared to ban the single-use plastic across the nation from October 2, but without public awareness and commitment, this step may also result in futility, the circular stated.

"As a mark of respect to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th Birth anniversary and in the interest of the institution and public at large, the Full Court has unanimously resolved not to use the banned single-use plastic/thermocol in any manner in the premises of the Rajasthan High Court and High Court guest house both at Jodhpur and Jaipur, as also in the premises of all the subordinate courts, canteens/restaurants in the premises of all the Courts of the State and also during official functions, conferences and any other occasions," said the Rajasthan High Court in a notification.

This means that the ban will extend to all courts in the state, High Court Guest House at Jaipur and Jodhpur, canteens and restaurants operating inside the premises of Courts as well as official functions, conferences and any other occasion.

The circular has directed to follow the order and ensure strict compliance of this practice.

The Full Court of Calcutta High Court had also banned single-use plastic in its premises by way of a resolution.

