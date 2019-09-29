Samajwadi Party declares candidates for five assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh​ bypolls

By PTI

LUCKNOW: With barely a day left for filing nominations for by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party on Sunday declared candidates for five assembly seats going to bypolls, voting for which will be held on October 21.

In a tweet, the SP said, "Sudhakar Singh will be the party's candidate from Ghosi, while Nirbhay Singh Patel will be SP candidate from Manikpur. The party has given a ticket to Gaurav Kumar Rawat from Zaidpur. Subhash Rai will be the candidate from Jalalpur, while Brijesh Verma Patel will be party candidate from Pratapgarh."

— Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) September 29, 2019

Last week, the Election Commission had announced that polling for 11 Assembly seats in UP mostly belonging to MLAs who had won the Lok Sabha polls and resigned as members of state assembly will be held on October 21.

Assembly constituencies going to bypolls are Gangoh, Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Govindnagar, Manikpur, Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Jalalpur, Balha (SC) and Ghosi. The Ghosi seat became vacant following the resignation of sitting MLA Phagu Chauhan after he was appointed as the Governor of Bihar.