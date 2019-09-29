Home Nation

Will withdraw disqualification petition if Shivpal Yadav ready for party merger: SP

Senior SP leader and Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary had moved a petition, seeking disqualification of Shivpal Yadav on September 13.

Published: 29th September 2019 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

PSPL chief Shivpal Singh Yadav

PSPL chief Shivpal Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party on Sunday said that it will consider withdrawing its petition seeking disqualification of Shivpal Singh Yadav as member of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly if he agrees to merge his Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) with it.

"If Shivpal Yadav dissolves his party and merges it with SP, the party will consider withdrawing its petition," he told reporters.

This is the first time that the Samajwadi Party has extended an olive branch to Shivpal Yadav.

Chaudhary said that the party has shown utmost patience in dealing with Shivpal Yadav.

"He was elected on Samajwadi Party ticket in 2017 from Jaswantnagar assembly seat but he floated a new party and contested against the SP candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections," he said.

It is noteworthy that a week ago, Akhilesh Yadav had said that his doors were open for anyone who wished to come into the party.

Shivpal Yadav, when asked to comment on the statement, had said: "There is full scope for unity in the family but some people are hatching conspiracies and do not want unity in the family and the party."

Samajwadi Party Shivpal Singh Yadav SP Uttar Pradesh politics PSPL am Govind Chaudhary
