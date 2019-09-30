29 injured after pilgrimage bus collides with a truck in Chhattisgarh

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: At least 29 pilgrims including six children were injured after a passenger bus carrying them collided with a truck at Chandrahasini in Raigarh district about 250 km east of Raipur, the police said on Monday.

The bus was on its way from Gaya in Bihar to Chandrapur on its last leg of pilgrimage tour. There were 54 passengers on board at the time of the accident.

The injured were admitted to Raigarh medical college for immediate treatment. Among the 29 injured the condition of four are stated to be serious.

Police quoting the passengers said that the driver lost control of the bus as he dozed off at the wheel hitting the truck parked at the roadside.

The bus was luckily not moving at a high speed and the driver tried to apply the instant brake the moment it hit the truck, the passengers informed.

The passengers are from different districts of Chhattisgarh and were part of Char Dham pilgrimage yatra, the police said.