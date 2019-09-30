Home Nation

29 injured after pilgrimage bus collides with a truck in Chhattisgarh

The bus was on its way from Gaya in Bihar to Chandrapur on its last leg of  Char Dham pilgrimage tour when the accident took place.

Published: 30th September 2019 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: At least 29 pilgrims including six children were injured after a passenger bus carrying them collided with a truck at Chandrahasini in Raigarh district about 250 km east of Raipur, the police said on Monday.

The bus was on its way from Gaya in Bihar to Chandrapur on its last leg of pilgrimage tour. There were 54 passengers on board at the time of the accident. 

The injured were admitted to Raigarh medical college for immediate treatment. Among the 29 injured the condition of four are stated to be serious.

Police quoting the passengers said that the driver lost control of the bus as he dozed off at the wheel hitting the truck parked at the roadside. 

The bus was luckily not moving at a high speed and the driver tried to apply the instant brake the moment it hit the truck, the passengers informed.

The passengers are from different districts of Chhattisgarh and were part of Char Dham pilgrimage yatra, the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pilgrimage bus accident Raigarh Char Dham pilgrimage
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp