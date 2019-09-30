Home Nation

Bengal government takes initiative to replace diesel taxis with electric cabs

Owners of 1,000 yellow taxis, which are more than 15 years of age, will be identified by the transport department and asked to convert their vehicles to electric ones.

Published: 30th September 2019 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata taxi

Taxis stand in a queue at a filling station in Kolkata (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: As part of the effort to phase out vehicles emitting noxious smoke, West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) in collaboration with the state government has taken an initiative to replace diesel taxis with electric ones, a senior official said on Monday.

The pollution watchdog, in association with the state transport department, wanted to promote electric cabs, instead of diesel taxis which are usually seen on roads in the city and neighbourhood, WBPCB Chairman Kalyan Rudra said.

He said owners of 1,000 yellow taxis, which are more than 15 years of age, will be identified by the transport department and asked to convert their vehicles to electric ones for which the state government will provide Rs 1 lakh as one-time subsidy. "This is just in the initial stage. The transport department will submit a detailed report about the proposed scheme to the WBPCB and we will initiate follow-up steps," he told reporters.

Sources in the Bengal Taxi Association said roughly 25,000 yellow and white-blue metered cabs run in the city at present. Last week, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Babul Supriyo had said the state government needs to phase out vehicles emitting toxic smoke.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal Pollution Control Board Bengal Taxi Association Kolkata taxis Kolkata diesel taxis Bengal electric taxis
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp