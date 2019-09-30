Home Nation

Bihar rains: 25 killed so far, IMD predicts more rain on Monday

As many as 23 express and four passenger trains were either cancelled or scheduled to not operate on Saturday and Sunday, the Eastern Central Railway said.

Published: 30th September 2019 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

An ariel view of a flooded road following heavy monsoon rain in Patna Monday Sept. 30 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

An ariel view of a flooded road following heavy monsoon rain in Patna Monday Sept. 30 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: After being pounded by heavy rain over the weekend, most parts of the Bihar capital remained submerged even as the state-wide death toll mounted to 25.

In Patna, there has been a let up in rainfall since morning though the sky is overcast and the IMD has predicted showers later in the day.

According to the state disaster management department, six casualties have been reported from Gaya district where five persons were buried alive in a wall collapse while another person was drowned in a river which was in spate because of incessant rains.

In addition, police in the adjoining district of Jehanabad confirmed the death of a three-year-old girl who was crushed to death when the wall of an old house, adjacent to a street where she was playing, caved in.

On Sunday, 18 deaths were reported from across the state in mishaps attributed to the torrential rainfall.

Unconfirmed reports, however, put the death toll at more than 30.

The disaster management department said that the state government has urged the Indian Air Force to send a helicopter for air-dropping of food packets and other relief material in marooned areas.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, whose own residence was affected by the deluge, was seen doing the rounds of the city clad in a T-shirt and shorts and issuing instructions to officials.

The district administration has ordered the closure of all schools till October 1 as a preventive measure and warned of strict punishment to those who violated the direction and "put the lives of teachers and students at risk".

District Magistrate Kumar Ravi has said that sump houses were working round the clock to flush out water from inundated streets and pointed out that "a not too high" water level in the Ganga meant that there would be no problem of reverse flow.

Motorcyclists were seen driving through knee-deep waters after covering the silencers of their two-wheelers with plastic bottles and pipes inserted to allow emission of fumes without water entering the exhaust pipes.

At some places, people living in houses situated on either side of a street helped each other with items of daily use which were rolled down on unfurled 'gamchas' (a thin towel), corners of which were held by people standing atop boundary walls.

Patna Nagar Nigam personnel, donning yellow raincoats, could be seen at various spots trying to unclog the manholes that have been choked by polythene and debris a common sight in the city which has witnessed unregulated construction which has contributed to the water-logging.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had spoken to P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, on September 21 urging him to take steps to check the water level in the Ganges here which had then risen to alarming levels.

More than a million cusecs of water were subsequently released through the Farakka barrage downstream.

Social media has been abuzz with the heart-rending image of a rickshaw-puller who broke down upon being caught in chest-deep water, unable to pull out the vehicle on which he depended for a living.

In the video, a couple apparently living on the upper story of an adjacent house can be heard asking the hapless man to rush to a safer spot, assuring him that they will keep a watch on his cycle rickshaw until the water subsided and he was able to take it back.

NDRF deployed in state

As many as 19 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in the state so far.

NDRF teams are carrying out rescue and evacuation operations along with other agencies in the flood-affected areas.

On Sunday, NDRF teams carried out evacuation operation in low lying parts of Patna and evacuated 235 people to safer places.

So far, NDRF has rescued two people and evacuated 4945 people and 45 livestock.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is closely monitoring the situation of states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai told ANI.

"Ministry of Home Affairs is in close contact with the administration of rain-affected state and as per the demand from Bihar government additional National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams have also been deployed in Patna," Rai said.

(With ANI and ENS Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar rains Bihar Rains Death Toll Indian Air Force
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp