Home Nation

BJP leader dubs assembly poll in Madhya Pradesh as India vs Pakistan battle

Leader of Opposition in the MP Vidhan Sabha and senior BJP leader Gopal Bhargava has triggered a political controversy ahead of the by-election by terming the poll battle as India Vs Pakistan contest.

Published: 30th September 2019 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh opposition leader Gopal Bhargava

Madhya Pradesh opposition leader Gopal Bhargava (Photo | facebook/ Gopal Bhargava)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: For the opposition BJP, the October 21 by-election to Jhabua assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh is turning out to be an India Vs Pakistan battle. 

Leader of Opposition in the MP Vidhan Sabha and senior BJP leader Gopal Bhargava has triggered a political controversy ahead of the by-election by terming the poll battle as India Vs Pakistan contest.

"Right now the country's pride is at stake, so this isn't a normal poll contest between two parties, but instead a battle between India and Pakistan," Bhargava said while addressing an election rally in support of party candidate Bhanu Bhuria in Jhabua town ahead the candidate's nomination papers filing procession on Monday.

"You (electorate) have to make the choice as to who you'll vote for. On one hand, you've our candidate Bhanu bhai (Bhanu Bhuria) who represents India, while on the other hand is Kantilal Bhuria (Congress candidate) who represents Pakistan. Now you've to decide what message will your vote will send, because if Bhanu Bhai (BJP candidate) loses the by-poll it will send a message that the representative of a government which backs Pakistan  (Congress government) emerged victorious and the representative of the party (BJP) which backs India lost the battle. Such result will symbolise India lost the battle," said Bhargava.

Later, when queried by journalists about his India Vs Pakistan statement, the ex-MP Minister said the Congress fosters terrorism and Pak supportive ideology, which is what he meant to say.

Taking objection to Bhargava's public statements, the ruling Congress complained in the matter to the Election Commission. In the complaint to CEO MP in Bhopal, the Congress alleged that Bhargava through his speech describing the Congress candidate as a representative of Pakistan has tried to stir up the patriotic sentiments of people to influence the by-election. "This amounts to a poll code violation and comes under category of crime, hence a case of model poll code violation should be registered against Bhargava," the Congress demanded.

In the October 21 by poll to Jhabua assembly seat Congress has fielded ex-union minister and tribal strongman Kantilal Bhuria, while the BJP's nominee Bhanu Bhuria is contesting first assembly poll on BJP ticket 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs Pakistan BJP Gopal Bhargava
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp