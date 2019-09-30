Home Nation

Delay in sanction forces CRPF to seek Rs 800 crore from Centre to pay jawans' ration money

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), meanwhile, denied reports that jawans have 'run out' of ration money due to this reason and said the allowance for September will be paid shortly.

Published: 30th September 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

CRPF

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A delay in government sanction of additional funds of Rs 800 crore for the CRPF has prompted the paramilitary force to order stopping the ration money allowance (RMA) for its troops this month, a senior official said on Sunday.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), meanwhile, denied reports that jawans have "run out" of ration money due to this reason and said the allowance for September will be paid shortly.

The allowance is given to jawans and non-gazetted officers of the force for their daily meals and is included in their monthly salaries.

The CRPF said the issue occurred as the RMA for the 3.25 lakh-strong force was revised recently by the government.

"On account of the revision of the ration money allowance made by the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) on July 12, Rs 22,194 per head ration money (in arrears) was paid to around 2 lakh CRPF personnel in July," the force said in a statement.

This amount, it said, is more than six times the monthly ration allowance of jawans and other non-gazetted rank officers.

"Process for payment of ration money (about Rs 3,600) for this month is in progress and it will he paid shortly and hence the contention that jawans have run out of ration money is incorrect, baseless and preposterous and there is no crisis whatsoever," it said.

The CRPF, according to a communication issued to its formations early this month, has sought sanction of 'reserve funds' worth Rs 800 crore from the Union Home Ministry to pay the revised RMA to its troops.

The force has made at least three communications to the ministry in the past.

It said the RMA will be provided to troops in receipt of the additional budget from the ministry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CRPF CRPF Ration Money
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp