Home Nation

ED inquiry aimed at plugging financial resources: Raj Thackeray

Thackeray, who had avoided public appearance after he was grilled by the ED on August 22, said that he would address his first election rally on October 5.

Published: 30th September 2019 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

MNS chief Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The inquiry initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is aimed at plugging financial resources ahead of elections, Raj Thackeray has said while accusing the government of acting with vengeance. He also said that his party will contest the elections with full vigour and announced two candidates.

“The inquiry by ED is purely aimed at the elections. Once the inquiry is launched, the industrialists and donors withdraw. They start avoiding contact. They even avoid phone calls. This plugs the financial resources of the party,” Thackeray said as he addressed party workers and aspiring candidates at the MIG club at Bandra on Monday.

Thackeray, who had avoided public appearance after he was grilled by the ED on August 22, said that he would address his first election rally on October 5.

ALSO READ: Raj Thackeray-led MNS to contest Maharashtra assembly elections

“I shall speak the things that I avoided all these days,” Thackeray said while announcing his rally.

The MNS chief also announced the induction of Shiv Sena corporator from Nashik, Dilip Datir and Narendra, the son of Dhule farmer Dharma Patil who had committed suicide at state secretariat over the issue of compensation for his land.

“Both of them will contest assembly election as MNS candidates. We will contest the Assembly elections and shall also win. The candidates and the seats on which we shall contest will be announced in the next couple of days,” Thackeray said.

Though the exact number of seats MNS will contest is not clear yet, the party sources indicated that it may be around 125 seats.

There is no clarity on whether the party will enter into any tie-ups with other parties or alliances, though party leaders claim they would win sufficient numbers to emerge as ‘king-maker’ in case the other two main alliances fail to get the majority.

Thackeray had extensively campaigned against the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with his famous “Laav Re Video” (Play The Video) slug line at public meetings though his party didn’t contest the election. In August, he was summoned by the ED for questioning in an alleged case of financial irregularities in one of his business ventures, along with his other partners.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ED inquiry Raj Thackeray Maharashtra assembly elections 2019
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp