India committed to creating solutions for global applications: PM Modi in Chennai

Published: 30th September 2019 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 56th convocation of IIT Madras. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the country's innovation ecosystem and said it was committed to creating Indian solutions for global applications.

From schools to higher education and research, an ecosystem was being created that it becomes a medium for innovation even as the country was one among the top three startup ecosystems, he said.

India was poised to become a USD 5 trillion economy and innovation and startups will play a crucial role in that, he added.

"We are encouraging innovation and incubation for two big reasons-- one is we want easy solutions to solve India's problems to make life easier."

ALSO READ | 'Will make India so great that it will be useful for world': PM Modi in Chennai

"And another (is) we in India want to find solutions for the whole of the world. Indian solutions for global applications. This is our goal and our commitment," he said at the Singapore India Hackathon 2019 at IIT-Madras.

Lauding the participants of the hackathon for coming up with various solutions, Modi particularly singled out one regarding camera, saying it will be useful in the Parliament.

"I especially like the solution about cameras to detect who is paying attention. Now what will happen you know-- I will talk to my Speaker in the Parliament (Om Birla). And I am sure it will be very useful to the Parliamentarians," he said as the gathering broke out in laughter.

