Home Nation

Is Centre's pardon of Punjab prisoners a bid to win over Sikhs, derail Pak's 'K2' plan?

The political moves, say experts, is aimed at going solo in the 2020 assembly elections and bidding goodbye to the 23-year-old alliance with its oldest ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Published: 30th September 2019 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi with Badals

For BJP, snapping ties with Akali Dal will not be easy. (File photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Commuting the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana who killed former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh in 1995, deciding to release eight Sikh prisoners and removing the names of 312 Sikh foreign nationals from the blacklist is being seen as an endeavour of the BJP-led NDA Government to derail the 'K2' (Kashmir and Khalistan) plan of Pakistan and win over the Sikh hardliners to create a space for the saffron party in Sikh politics.

The move, say experts, is aimed at going solo in the 2022 assembly elections and bidding goodbye to the 23-year-old alliance with its oldest ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

ALSO READ| State government has no role in release of Beant's killer: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Talking to this correspondent, political expert, Kuldeep Singh of Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar says, "In the larger context, this move by the BJP-led NDA government will weaken the element who try to appeal to Sikhs in militant terms and in the process will strengthen moderate elements. If the BJP has a larger political agenda in Punjab then they cannot achieve it without Sikhs who constitute 60 per cent of the population. Therefore it can be a strategy to win over Sikhs in general in Punjab. If the BJP is to contest elections in Punjab independently of the Shiromani Akali Dal, then they also need a support base which is independent of their ally,’’ he says.

The move on Rajoana and eight Sikh prisoners comes just two weeks after the Sikh blacklist was slashed. For the BJP, snapping ties with the Akali Dal will not be easy. The saffron party is using former bureaucrats Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and SS Channy to reach out to the Punjabi diaspora and the party’s Sikh faces are RP Singh and Harjit Grewal. 

ALSO READ: 'Punjab govt sent list of all long-term TADA prisoners, MHA made its own choice'

Sikh hardline group Dal Khalsa’s General Secretary, Kanwarpal Singh says, "The BJP won’t succeed in its designs or able to obtain any political dividends out of it. Because there’s a deep-rooted mistrust between them and the Sikhs. Apart from the likes of Badals, who are known as stooges of the saffron party, the Sikhs at large don’t trust the Hindutva group.’’

He went on to claim that there’s no K2 plan as such, it’s only a far-fetched imagination of intelligence agencies. 

"After the abrogation of Article 370, Sikh and Kashmiri diaspora have joined hands to vociferously oppose the Union government’s onslaughts on Kashmiri people. And this unity stems from the basis that the government is a common oppressor of both Sikhs and Kashmiris,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Jesse Singh, Chairman of Sikhs of America, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "When we met PM Modi in Houston, he reminded us that one of our demands from the 2014 memorandum will soon be answered.’’

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab prisoners MHA move Rajoana Sikh foreign nationals Sikh politics Punjab ssebly elections 2020
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp