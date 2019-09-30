Home Nation

Mahatma​ Gandhi's autobiography in Malayalam outsells others

Experts pointed out to Kerala's high literacy rate as the reason for the robust sales of its Malayalam translation.

Published: 30th September 2019 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Mahatma Gandhi

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat might be Mahatma Gandhi's native state but it is 'God's own country' Kerala that has more takers for his autobiography.

According to Navjivan Trust, an Ahmedabad-based publishing house founded by Gandhi, 'The Story of My Experiments With Truth' has sold 8.24 lakh copies in its Malayalam version, the highest for any language after English, while the figure is 6.71 lakh for Gujarati.

The book in Gujarati was published in 1927. The Malayalam version stole a march in terms of sales despite coming into print only in 1997.

Vivek Desai, a managing trustee of the Navijivan Trust, pointed out to Kerala's high literacy rate as the reason for the robust sales of its Malayalam translation. "Moreover, Kerala has a culture of reading. It is there in Gujarat as well but it is higher in Kerala. Schools and colleges in Kerala buy the book in higher numbers," Desai said.

ALSO READ| Dubai to hold peace walk for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

According to data with the trust, the book has sold the most in English, currently at 20.98 lakh copies, followed by Malayalam, and then Tamil with 7.35 lakh copies, while 6.63 lakh Hindi copies were sold. "The book, printed in several languages including Assamese, Odia, Manipuri, Punjabi and Kannada, in all has sold 57.74 lakh copies," the Trust said.

The 500-page autobiography, priced at Rs 80, saw sales of 2,000 copies in Punjabi when it was launched in 2014, while sales of the Manipuri and Sanskrit versions hover around the 3,000 mark each. The trust plans to release the book in Jammu and Kashmir's Dogri and Assam's Bodo languages.

"The autobiography was first published in Dogri in 1968. Only 1,000 copies were printed at that time and none after that. But now the trust has decided to publish it. We will start with 500 copies, which will be available from January," said Navjivan trustee Kapilbhai Rawal.

ALSO READ| When Mahatma Gandhi was denied entry into Kanyakumari temple over his England visit

He added that the Bodo version is currently being worked on and is expected to hit the markets by January next year. Rawal said the trust has decided to launch the autobiography as an audio-book, which can be in the form of a CD or pen drive. "Those who do not have time to read books can listen to audiobooks while travelling to work or in office," he said.

'The Story of My Experiments with Truth' covers Gandhi's life from early childhood to 1921. It was written in weekly installments and published in his journal Navjivan from 1925 to 1929.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi Gandhi Malayalam autobiography Navjivan Trust My Experiments With Truth Gandhi at 150 Mahatma Gandhi birth anniversary
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp