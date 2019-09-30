Home Nation

Maoist killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

The police recovered the body in uniform and it was identified as Bandi alias Jugnim a member of Bhoramdev Divisional Committee of CPI (Maoist) who was carrying an award of Rs 2 lakh. 

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A female member of the banned CPI (Maoist) was killed in an encounter with security forces at Taregaon in Kawardha district, about 170 km from Raipur. 

According to Durg Range ADG Himanshu Gupta, there were intelligence inputs regarding the Maoist movement in the Taregaon-Chiphi forest areas. Following this, a joint team of Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) and District Reserve Guards (DRG) left for a search operation. 

On reaching the terrain in between Suraiya and Chumachapar at Taregaon, they met with the rebels who opened fire on them. “The encounter continued for about half an hour. Besides the body, the forces also recovered a 315 rifle, Maoists literature and items of daily use from the spot,” he said. 

The Maoist camp in the region was also demolished in the encounter. The police are suspecting that there were around 20 rebels during the encounter in the area who managed to flee in the nearby forest.

Reinforcement has been sent to the region and the search operation further intensified.

