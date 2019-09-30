Home Nation

October 2 not a holiday? West Bengal govt asks students to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti in school

As per a state government directive, the schools should air Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts on non-violence, peace, patriotism, communal harmony and universal brotherhood through events.

Published: 30th September 2019 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Departing from past practices, the West Bengal government has directed the authorities of all the primary and secondary schools to observe the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on their premises.

Officials said that schools used to remain shut on Gandhi Jayanti till last year but this time being the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, students have been asked to take part in the celebrations. "The school authorities have been asked to hoist the national flag, organise rallies, cultural programmes and seminars on Gandhi Jayanti this year and continue them for a few days," a recently-issued notice said.

As per the directive, the schools should also air Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts on non-violence, peace, patriotism, communal harmony and universal brotherhood through events. "The heads of the schools have been asked to encourage the participation of guardians and locals in the circle-level programmes that will be continued throughout this year," a senior state government official said.

A circle is made up of 30 schools in a block. The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development has issued directives to all central schools to observe week-long programmes on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Other central government organisations have also been directed to hold similar events, including cleanliness drives, on Gandhi Jayanti.

